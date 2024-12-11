Ukrainian defence forces hit Russian oil depot in Bryansk Oblast with drones – photos, video
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:34
Drones operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian intelligence struck a Russian oil depot in Bryansk Oblast on the night of 10-11 December, causing a fire.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The target was the Bryansk oil terminal, a facility connected to the Druzhba pipeline. Its primary function is to receive, store and distribute diesel fuel and to load it into tank trucks and rail transport.
Advertisement:
The terminal is actively used to supply the Russian occupation forces.
According to the information available, the strike hit the oil depot, resulting in a large fire.
The full results of the operation are currently being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!