Ukrainian defence forces hit Russian oil depot in Bryansk Oblast with drones – photos, video

The fire after the Ukrainian strike on Bryansk. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Drones operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian intelligence struck a Russian oil depot in Bryansk Oblast on the night of 10-11 December, causing a fire.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The target was the Bryansk oil terminal, a facility connected to the Druzhba pipeline. Its primary function is to receive, store and distribute diesel fuel and to load it into tank trucks and rail transport.

The terminal is actively used to supply the Russian occupation forces.

According to the information available, the strike hit the oil depot, resulting in a large fire.

The full results of the operation are currently being confirmed.

