Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast

On the night of 5-6 August, Russia launched a targeted drone strike on a gas transmission system (GTS) compressor station managed by Ukraine’s gas transmission operator near the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The ministry reported that the targeted facility is part of a route connecting Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals with Ukrainian gas storage sites via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. This corridor has been used to deliver US LNG and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

The equipment that supports these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones overnight.

Quote from Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk: "The large-scale Russian drone attack on the key compressor station of the Trans-Balkan route shows that Moscow will use all available means and leverage to destroy the energy independence of Europeans and alternative gas supply routes.

If the Russians are allowed to strike our energy infrastructure and gas routes without facing consequences, no infrastructure facility in Europe will be safe."

Background:

The Izmail District State Administration reported that Russia attacked civilian infrastructure again on the night of 5-6 August. There were no casualties or damage to residential buildings.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, confirmed damage to gas infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site but was extinguished by firefighters at 07:25. Emergency crews are working to release gas from the system.

The fire destroyed production equipment, and due to the damage to a trunk pipeline, the gas supply has been temporarily cut off for 2,500 households.

An air-raid warning was also issued in Romania’s Tulcea County, located on the Danube River, as the Russian air attack on southern Odesa Oblast was visible from both Romanian and Moldovan territory.

