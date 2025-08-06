All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 6 August 2025, 13:30
Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast
Explosion. Stock Photo: Depositphotos

On the night of 5-6 August, Russia launched a targeted drone strike on a gas transmission system (GTS) compressor station managed by Ukraine’s gas transmission operator near the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The ministry reported that the targeted facility is part of a route connecting Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals with Ukrainian gas storage sites via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. This corridor has been used to deliver US LNG and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

Advertisement:

The equipment that supports these supplies was attacked by dozens of strike drones overnight.

Quote from Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk: "The large-scale Russian drone attack on the key compressor station of the Trans-Balkan route shows that Moscow will use all available means and leverage to destroy the energy independence of Europeans and alternative gas supply routes.

If the Russians are allowed to strike our energy infrastructure and gas routes without facing consequences, no infrastructure facility in Europe will be safe."

Background:

  • The Izmail District State Administration reported that Russia attacked civilian infrastructure again on the night of 5-6 August. There were no casualties or damage to residential buildings.
  • Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, confirmed damage to gas infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site but was extinguished by firefighters at 07:25. Emergency crews are working to release gas from the system.
  • The fire destroyed production equipment, and due to the damage to a trunk pipeline, the gas supply has been temporarily cut off for 2,500 households.
  • An air-raid warning was also issued in Romania’s Tulcea County, located on the Danube River, as the Russian air attack on southern Odesa Oblast was visible from both Romanian and Moldovan territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians launch drones on Odesa
Odesa's cultural heritage ravaged in overnight Russian attack – photos
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
RECENT NEWS
15:05
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
14:07
EU enlargement commissioner welcomes long-awaited appointment of Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau's head
14:01
Ukraine marks its National Day at World EXPO in Japan – photos
13:45
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
13:30
Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast
12:03
Ukrainian civilian shot dead by Russian soldier as he tried to evacuate from frontline village in Donetsk Oblast – video
11:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
11:02
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
10:52
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
10:07
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: