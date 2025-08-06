Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India.

Source: a statement by White House

Details: The order stipulates that the tariff will apply to goods entering the US market from 00:01 in 21 days after the publication date of the order. The measure concerns imports from India of goods linked to Russian oil.

The order is part of the US strategy to exert pressure on countries that continue trading with Russia, particularly on Russian oil. India, one of the largest importers of Russian oil, currently falls under these sanctions.

Trump’s decision also provides for further monitoring and the possibility of adjusting the economic pressure measures depending on the development of the situation on the international stage.

Background:

