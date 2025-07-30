Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on India starting from 1 August.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said the US has "done relatively little business" with India because "their tariffs are far too high" and "they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

Trump also pointed out that India is one of the largest buyers of Russian energy and purchases a significant amount of weapons from Russia "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine".

"India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on 1 August," the US president concluded.

Background:

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Chinese officials that continuing to buy Russian oil under sanctions would result in high tariffs.

On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal is reached soon.

On 28 July, Trump pledged to shorten the 50-day deadline he had set for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

