Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 30 July 2025, 16:43
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on India starting from 1 August.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said the US has "done relatively little business" with India because "their tariffs are far too high" and "they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

Trump also pointed out that India is one of the largest buyers of Russian energy and purchases a significant amount of weapons from Russia "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine".

"India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on 1 August," the US president concluded.

Background:

