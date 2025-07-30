Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on India starting from 1 August.
Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president said the US has "done relatively little business" with India because "their tariffs are far too high" and "they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".
Trump also pointed out that India is one of the largest buyers of Russian energy and purchases a significant amount of weapons from Russia "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine".
"India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on 1 August," the US president concluded.
Background:
- Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Chinese officials that continuing to buy Russian oil under sanctions would result in high tariffs.
- On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russia if no peace deal is reached soon.
- On 28 July, Trump pledged to shorten the 50-day deadline he had set for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
