Russia strikes Kupiansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:17
Three civilians were injured in a Russian airstrike on Kupiansk and a drone strike on the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on 6 August.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: Investigation shows that at around 10:30 on 6 August, Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk. Two men aged 45 and 55 were injured.
Advertisement:
In addition, in the afternoon, a Russian attack drone, probably of the Molniya type, attacked the village of Borova. An 86-year-old woman was injured in the explosion, and a house and a car were damaged.
The Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!