Russia strikes Kupiansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:17
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Three civilians were injured in a Russian airstrike on Kupiansk and a drone strike on the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on 6 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigation shows that at around 10:30 on 6 August, Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk. Two men aged 45 and 55 were injured.

In addition, in the afternoon, a Russian attack drone, probably of the Molniya type, attacked the village of Borova. An 86-year-old woman was injured in the explosion, and a house and a car were damaged.

 
Drone debris
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

