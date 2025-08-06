Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man

Aftermath of an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 38-year-old man has been killed as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a residential area in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said that the Russians attacked a residential area in the village with a drone.

The attack damaged a house, killing a man on the spot.

Background: Two people were killed and 12 others, including children, were injured in a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district on the morning of 6 August.

