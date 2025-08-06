Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:36
A 38-year-old man has been killed as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a residential area in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Fedorov said that the Russians attacked a residential area in the village with a drone.
The attack damaged a house, killing a man on the spot.
Background: Two people were killed and 12 others, including children, were injured in a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district on the morning of 6 August.
