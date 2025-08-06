All Sections
Germany plans to lower benefits for newly arrived Ukrainian refugees, Reuters says

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 6 August 2025, 20:46
The Reichstag. Photo: Getty Images

The German government has drafted a bill that would reduce social benefits for Ukrainians who have just arrived in the country, in line with the coalition’s agreement.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Under the draft law, Ukrainians arriving in Germany from 1 April 2025 will no longer receive Bürgergeld (from German – money for citizens). Instead, they will be granted lower-level assistance as asylum seekers.

The adoption of the law could lead to a reduction of around €100 per month for each Ukrainian refugee in Germany.

This decision would affect at least 21,000 Ukrainians – the number who entered Germany between 1 April and 30 June 2025.

The bill still needs to be approved by the German government and the upper house of parliament before it comes into effect.

Background:

  • Germany has long debated what level of support Ukrainian refugees should receive. The coalition agreed that for those arriving from 1 April, the assistance would be reduced.
  • Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder called for excluding all Ukrainian refugees – not only new arrivals – from the programme for increased benefits.
  • However, this proposal did not gain broad support among his coalition partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanyrefugees
Germany
German official calls nuclear rhetoric clash between Trump and Medvedev irresponsible
Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed
Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland ahead of military exercises in Belarus
