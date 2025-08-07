All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: man injured, extensive damage recorded

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 00:24
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: man injured, extensive damage recorded
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A 71-year-old man has been injured and at least seven residential buildings have been damaged in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At least seven residential buildings were damaged in an evening enemy attack on the Sumy hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Houses, non-residential buildings and a car were damaged in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy.

Strikes were recorded at four locations in one neighbourhood.

Early reports from the State Emergency Service indicate that the Russians attacked the city using a multiple-launch rocket system. The type of weapon is being confirmed.

In addition, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the Vorozhba hromada with two drones on the evening of 6 August, injuring a 71-year-old man.

