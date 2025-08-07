Russian forces strike Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people may be under rubble

Russian occupiers have launched a strike on the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 7 August, damaging a house. Local authorities have reported that civilians may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "This morning, the enemy struck the city of Orikhiv. A rescue operation and the clearing of debris are currently ongoing, as there is a likelihood that some of our residents may be under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!