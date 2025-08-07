Former head of detention centre in Russia's Taganrog personally ordered torture of late Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna – police

Ukrainian police investigators have served the former head of Pre-Trial Detention Centre No. 2 in Taganrog, Russia’s Rostov Oblast, with a notice of suspicion for ordering the torture of late Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna while she was in captivity.

Source: National Police press service

Quote: "During the suspect’s tenure at Pre-Trial Detention Centre No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, a system of repressive treatment was organised against illegally detained Ukrainian citizens, including civilians. Among the victims is a well-known Ukrainian journalist [Viktoriia Roshchyna], who was detained by Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and transferred to this detention facility."

Details: The police noted that while in detention, Roshchyna was subjected to systematic torture, humiliation, threats and severe restrictions of access to medical care, drinking water and food. She was also not allowed to sleep or sit during the day. In addition, she was subjected to physical punishment and psychological pressure aimed at forcing Roshchyna to cooperate with the administration.

Investigators have documented the circumstances of the crime, collected witness testimonies, reconstructed the timeline of her unlawful transfer and detention, and recorded violations of international humanitarian law.

The suspect’s actions have been classified as a war crime under international standards.

The investigation found that the crimes were premeditated: the head of the detention centre personally issued orders to his subordinates to apply physical and psychological pressure on the journalist.

"Fully aware of her civilian status and the protection guaranteed under international humanitarian law, he deliberately violated the Geneva Conventions and other international treaties," the police stated.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement is working to identify other individuals involved in war crimes against Ukrainian detainees.

Background:

In March 2022, Roshchyna was captured by Russian forces and held for 10 days in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

In 2022, Roshchyna wrote a series of articles for Ukrainska Pravda from the temporarily occupied territories. Her work included stories about life in occupied Crimea during the war, the sham referendum in occupied Donetsk Oblast, and a photo report from the devastated city of Mariupol.

On 25 July 2023, Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland, planning to make the three-day journey via Russia to the occupied part of Ukraine's east.

On 3 August 2023, Roshchyna went missing on Russian-occupied territory.

It was not until May 2024 that Russia admitted to having detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter confirming this to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna on 2 August.

