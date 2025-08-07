Lithuanian Minister of Social Protection and Labour Inga Ruginienė, a prime ministerial candidate, visited Russia after its occupation of Crimea.

Quote from Ruginienė advisor Ignas Algirdas Dobrovolskas: "The minister was in Moscow in 2015 and 2018, where she visited distant relatives on her grandmother's side. Her grandmother herself is from Kramatorsk, Ukraine."

Details: He added that Ruginienė’s relatives were dispersed during the Soviet era – some of them remained in Ukraine, while others moved to the Russian Federation.

"The minister also understands Ukrainian, but does not speak it very well. The minister supports Ukraine and will continue to do so until Kyiv's victory," Dobrovolskas added.

On 6 August, the presidium of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Lithuania elected Inga Ruginienė as its candidate for prime minister.

Gintautas Paluckas, the previous leader of the LSDP, decided to resign as Prime Minister of Lithuania after law enforcement agencies launched two pre-trial investigations into his suspicious business ties.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian citizens consider former Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to be the most suitable candidate to serve as the new head of government.

