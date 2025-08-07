All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian prime minister candidate visited Russia after occupation of Crimea

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaThursday, 7 August 2025, 11:04
Lithuanian prime minister candidate visited Russia after occupation of Crimea

Lithuanian Minister of Social Protection and Labour Inga Ruginienė, a prime ministerial candidate, visited Russia after its occupation of Crimea.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi

Quote from Ruginienė advisor Ignas Algirdas Dobrovolskas: "The minister was in Moscow in 2015 and 2018, where she visited distant relatives on her grandmother's side. Her grandmother herself is from Kramatorsk, Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Ruginienė’s relatives were dispersed during the Soviet era – some of them remained in Ukraine, while others moved to the Russian Federation.

"The minister also understands Ukrainian, but does not speak it very well. The minister supports Ukraine and will continue to do so until Kyiv's victory," Dobrovolskas added.

Background:

  • On 6 August, the presidium of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Lithuania elected Inga Ruginienė as its candidate for prime minister.
  • Gintautas Paluckas, the previous leader of the LSDP, decided to resign as Prime Minister of Lithuania after law enforcement agencies launched two pre-trial investigations into his suspicious business ties.
  • Meanwhile, Lithuanian citizens consider former Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to be the most suitable candidate to serve as the new head of government.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRussiagovernment
Advertisement:
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
updatedFour killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
All News
Lithuania
Drone that entered Lithuania from Belarus carried explosives, prosecutor general says
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Lithuania finds drone that entered from Belarus
RECENT NEWS
13:28
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia
13:26
India says Putin will visit country soon – video
13:11
Almost 70% of Ukrainians want to see end of war through negotiations as soon as possible – Gallup survey
12:32
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
12:18
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
12:01
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
11:45
European Commission approves appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head and encourages further reforms
11:25
76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia's "peace plan" – poll
11:16
Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
11:15
Employee of Ukraine's main postal operator killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: