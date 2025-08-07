76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia's "peace plan" – poll

As the poll shows, 76% of Ukrainians categorically reject the idea of a "peace plan" on Russian terms, as it is the aggressor state. At the same time, 17% may agree to Russia's demands. Ukrainians consider a joint peace plan by Europe and Ukraine to be the most acceptable.

Source: poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Details: In all regions, the population categorically opposes Russia's demands, and only a small portion is willing to accept them in order to achieve peace.

Advertisement:

In addition, 39% of respondents would accept the conditional plan proposed by the United States, up from 29% in May (meanwhile, as before, most respondents emphasise that this is a tough decision for them). Meanwhile, for the majority of Ukrainians – 49% – the plan is categorically unacceptable (62% in May).

A joint plan by Europe and Ukraine is acceptable to 54% (51% in May) and categorically unacceptable to 30% (35% in May).

Sociologists outlined three conditional plans, which they presented to respondents during the survey:

Russia's conditional plan stipulates that Ukraine must significantly reduce its forces and limit its armaments; it must also permanently renounce NATO membership. The cities of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the entire territory of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts would also come under Russian control. Ukraine would officially recognise all occupied territories as part of Russia and renounce them forever. The US and Europe would lift all sanctions against Russia, but Ukraine would move towards EU membership.

According to the conditional plan of the United States, a group of European states, but without the United States, will provide Ukraine with security guarantees; Russia will retain control over the occupied territories; the United States will officially recognise Crimea as part of Russia; Ukraine will move towards EU membership; and the United States and Europe will lift all sanctions against Russia.

As for the conditional plan of Europe and Ukraine, Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees from Europe and the US; Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but Ukraine and the world do not officially recognise this; Ukraine moves towards EU membership; after establishing a stable peace, the US gradually softens its sanctions against Russia.

Reference: The KIIS poll was conducted from 23 July to 4 August 2025 using telephone interviews in all oblasts of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Ukrainian government). A total of 1,022 respondents aged 18 and older who were living in government-controlled Ukraine at the time of the poll were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1,022 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. Meanwhile, for the peace plans discussed in this press release, an experiment was conducted, and respondents were asked for their opinion on one of three randomly selected peace plans (to avoid the effect of response order). Each peace plan was evaluated by 324-351 respondents, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 7.2%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!