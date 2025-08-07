All Sections
Almost 70% of Ukrainians want to see end of war through negotiations as soon as possible – Gallup survey

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 August 2025, 13:11
Almost 70% of Ukrainians want to see end of war through negotiations as soon as possible – Gallup survey
Stock photo: Getty Images

A new Gallup poll conducted between 1 and 14 July 2025 has indicated that 69% of Ukrainians want the war to end through negotiations as soon as possible.

Source: Gallup, an American survey institution

Details: Only 24% of respondents expressed support for continuing the fight until victory.

The findings mark a near-complete reversal of public opinion compared to 2022, when 73% of Ukrainians wanted the country to fight until victory, while just 22% favoured a negotiated settlement.

 
sourse: Gallup survey

Despite the shift in attitudes, most Ukrainians remain sceptical about the prospect of an end to active hostilities in the near future. One in four (25%) believe active fighting is likely to stop within the next 12 months, but just 5% consider that outcome "very likely".

 
sourse: Gallup survey

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds (68%) believe it is unlikely that hostilities will end in the coming year.

Background: A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed that 76% of Ukrainians firmly reject any "peace plan" on Russian terms. Just 17% said they might agree to some of Russia’s demands. The majority of respondents said the most acceptable option would be a joint peace plan developed by Ukraine and European partners.

