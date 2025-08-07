Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service: Lukashenko prepares troops to suppress protests

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is reportedly planning to expand the powers of the Belarusian forces, including granting it greater authority for actions within the country.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service; Belsat, a Belarusian independent news outlet; BelTA, a Belarusian state-run news agency

Details: A draft law titled On Amendments to the Laws on Ensuring Military Security and Defence has been submitted to the Belarusian House of Representatives. The document, now published in the national legal portal's legislative database, proposes amendments to three key laws: On Defence, On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, and On Martial Law.

Ukraine’s intelligence service stressed that the proposed law fundamentally changes the country’s approach to security, shifting the focus toward forceful measures and granting its defence forces broader powers.

While defence had previously been defined as a combination of political, legal, and socio-economic measures, the emphasis is now being placed on military means. Under the new provisions, the armed forces will not only repel aggression during wartime but also "defeat enemies" to secure peace on terms aligned with Belarus’ national interests.

Particular attention is being paid to the troops’ expanded role in peacetime. The updated law allows for the army to be involved in preventing internal armed conflict, taking part in information warfare "in the interests of the state," responding to domestic crises and crises in allied countries, and countering provocations near Belarus’ borders.

Ukraine’s intelligence service believes these changes indicate that Lukashenko is preparing the armed forces to suppress potential protests and to tighten control over society.

In addition, the draft law broadens the definition of when martial law may be declared – not only in the event of an attack on Belarus, but also in cases of aggression against the Union State or a CSTO member country.

The draft must be passed in two readings in the House of Representatives and then approved by the Council of the Republic before being signed by Lukashenko. Belsat noted that the law will enter into force following official publication.

Meanwhile, on 7 August, Lukashenko convened a meeting on the activities of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB). According to BelTA, the main topic was potential improvements to the agency’s operations.

At the start of the meeting, Lukashenko stated that the initiative was not only prompted by the domestic situation but even more so by the "military-political climate" surrounding Belarus. He claimed that neighbouring countries such as Poland and the Baltic states were displaying an "aggressive stance" towards Belarus.

"Pressure is being exerted from all directions. Our security services are feeling it the most. That’s why we – and I personally – are paying the closest attention to the work of the KGB and the entire security bloc," Lukashenko reportedly said.

Lukashenko also stated that there are no plans to cut funding or salaries for KGB personnel if the agency’s operations improve. "We must not be stingy with money for the security services if they deliver real results," he said.

