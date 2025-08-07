All Sections
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 7 August 2025, 13:28
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence forces have confirmed a successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes, which accounts for 2.1% of Russia’s total oil refining volume."

Details: The refinery caught fire following the drone strike, affecting a unit used to process gas and gas condensate.

The operation was carried out by units of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported attacks on several other high-value targets across Russian territory. The outcomes of those strikes are still being verified.

"Strikes on the enemy’s military infrastructure will continue until Russia fully halts its armed aggression against Ukraine. The defence forces are systematically employing all lawful means to stop the Kremlin regime’s criminal actions aimed at destroying the Ukrainian people," the statement added.

Background: On the morning of 7 August, Russia’s Defence Ministry acknowledged that the Afipsky refinery was on fire following a drone attack.

