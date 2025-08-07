All Sections
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 August 2025, 07:46
Fires that broke out after the drone attacks. Screenshots: video by Astra
Fires that broke out after the drone attacks. Screenshots: video by Astra

The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai is on fire following a drone attack.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Astra and Baza; Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev; Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Astra has posted a video showing a fire at the refinery

Update: Later, the Operational Headquarters of Krasnodar Krai confirmed the fire at the oil refinery.

 
Photo: astra

"A fire was extinguished on the territory of the refinery in the village of Afipsky in the Seversky district. A technological unit for the joint processing of gas and gas condensate caught fire due to falling drone debris. The blaze has been rated as level four in terms of complexity," the statement said.

It was noted that the blaze, covering an area of 250 sq m, was extinguished at 08:21.

 
Photo: astra

Kondratyev reported that drones had attacked the town of Slavyansk-na-Kubani and that one person had been injured.

Later, Astra, citing local residents, said that a fire had broken out at military unit 61661 in Slavyansk-na-Kubani following the drone attack.

Kondratyev noted that air defence had been responding over the sea near Novorossiysk.

This city hosts a port, the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal and a Transneft terminal.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had intercepted or destroyed 82 Ukrainian drones overnight.

They claimed that 10 drones had been struck down over Rostov Oblast, nine over Krasnodar Krai, seven over Volgograd Oblast, four over Belgorod Oblast and one each over Kursk and Oryol oblasts.

They also reported that 31 drones had been destroyed over the Sea of Azov, 8 over the Black Sea and 11 over temporarily occupied Crimea.

As usual, the Russian Defence Ministry has not provided any information about the total number of drones involved in the attack or the consequences of the strike.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities reported that drones had attacked railway stations in Volgograd Oblast on the night of 6-7 August.

