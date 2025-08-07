All Sections
Ukrainian company launches mass production of Novator 2C medical armoured vehicle – photo, video

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 7 August 2025, 15:39
Novator 2C. Photo: Ukrainian Armor 

The sanitary evacuation armoured vehicle Novator 2C is now being mass-produced and delivered to combat units. Ukrainian Armor, Ukraine's largest private arms manufacturer, presented the new model at the end of 2024.

Source: Ukrainian Armor, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Novator 2C is based on the Novator armoured vehicle. Its primary purpose is the rapid evacuation of wounded soldiers from combat zones or emergency areas, the provision of first aid and the transportation of medical personnel.

The manufacturer says the vehicle’s design ensures the protection of the crew and the wounded from fire and harmful external factors in all weather conditions and across various types of terrain.

"The key mission of the sanitary evacuation Novator 2C is saving lives," said CEO of Ukrainian Armor Vladyslav Belbas. "Thanks to its technical features, the vehicle enables combat medics to reach the most difficult areas and evacuate the wounded quickly and safely. The integration of specialised medical equipment allows for emergency treatment and stabilisation of patients directly inside the vehicle." 

The company noted that the Novator 2C can evacuate six wounded people in a seated position or four lying down. The vehicle is equipped with a fixed space for transporting a lying patient, as well as foldable shelves to accommodate the wounded in various conditions.

In addition, it is designed to house a defibrillator, a ventilator, an oxygen system, vital signs monitors and other medical equipment. The interior layout allows for the integration of various types of medical apparatus, depending on the needs and requirements of specific units.

The Novator 2C enables rapid evacuation from hotspots and the provision of medical assistance en route – thanks to the secured placement of life-support systems. It also guarantees the safety of medical personnel, the driver and seriously wounded soldiers even under fire.

Background: In May, Ukrainian Armor reported that its specialised armoured vehicle Varta 2 had passed all necessary tests, completed the certification process and was approved for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

