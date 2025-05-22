All Sections
Ukrainian-made Varta 2 combat vehicle ready for mass production following tests

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 22 May 2025, 12:31
Ukrainian-made Varta 2 combat vehicle ready for mass production following tests
The Varta 2 specialised armoured vehicle. Source: Ukrainian Armor

The Varta 2 specialised armoured vehicle has passed all required tests, completed the certification process and is approved for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Armor, Ukraine's largest private arms manufacturer

Details: The company’s Chief Executive, Vladyslav Belbas, stated that Ukrainian Armor is ready to launch mass production of the Varta 2. He highlighted the significant demand for vehicles of this class on the front line.

"Since the prototype’s unveiling, we have received numerous requests from the military regarding the Varta 2, indicating a strong need for armoured vehicles of this class at the front.

In addition to speed and mobility, essential in modern warfare, the Varta 2 offers a high level of protection. Its payload capacity allows integration of the Sich combat module, providing unprecedented firepower for its class, enabling infantry support and the destruction of enemy armoured vehicles," Belbas noted.

He added that the company has certified various modifications of the Varta 2, including those equipped with a turret and the Sich combat module.

Background

  • Ukrainian Armor presented the Varta 2 armoured wheeled combat vehicle at the MSPO 2024 International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce (Poland). Developed in just six months, the vehicle features a modern fire suppression system and enhanced mine protection.

Ministry of Defence
Ukrainian Defence Ministry codifies new Ukrainian boats, already tested in real conditions
Robot with Ukrainian flamethrower: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies ground drone with RPV-16
Swarming and shooting down aircraft: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals characteristics of MAGURA unmanned boats – photos
