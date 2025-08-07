Zelenskyy and Macron discuss conversation with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the conversation with their US counterpart, Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 7 August, Zelenskyy spoke with Macron and shared Ukraine’s perspective on the conversation with Trump and European partners that had taken place on 6 August.

"Emmanuel informed me about his contacts with other leaders – both those that had already taken place in the morning and those planned for later in the day," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president noted that the two leaders coordinated their positions during the call.

"A great deal depends – both now and in the future – on how balanced and effective each of our steps is, in Europe and in the United States," he added.

Zelenskyy also noted that they agreed on the need for results at both the advisers’ and the leaders’ levels.

"We must remember that an actual ceasefire is needed. Ukraine is ready, but Russia has yet to provide a clear and public response. So, the coming days will show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to prolong the war and undermine constructive efforts," he said.

The two leaders also agreed to discuss the outcomes of the day’s other talks with world leaders later on.

That same day, Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Background:

Following the meeting between Steve Witkoff and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

After this, media reports indicated that Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving President Zelenskyy.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and the US president in the coming days.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not take part in the phone call with the US president on 6 August, but EU heads of state briefed her in detail on its outcomes.

