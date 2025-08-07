Zelenskyy discusses format of potential high-level peace meetings with Trump and EU leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he discussed formats for potential high-level meetings during yesterday’s phone call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 7 July, Zelenskyy reported that during the phone conversation with Trump and EU leaders, potential formats for leader-level meetings in the near future were discussed. These included two bilateral formats and one trilateral meeting.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same brave approach from the Russian side. It is time we ended the war," the Ukrainian president emphasised.

Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Ukraine and Germany share the view that the war must be ended as soon as possible with a dignified peace, and the parameters of ending this war will shape the security landscape of Europe for decades to come."

Zelenskyy said the war is in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe. This is why Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes.

During the call, the leaders coordinated their positions and agreed on further negotiations.

"Today, security advisors will hold an online meeting to align our joint views – Ukraine and the whole of Europe, the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

The phone call took place following a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Afterwards, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy and several European leaders. The New York Times wrote that during the conversation, Trump announced his intention to meet with Putin as early as next week, followed by a proposed trilateral meeting also involving Zelenskyy.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

As European Pravda has learned, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not take part in the 6 August phone call with the US president, but EU leaders briefed her in detail on its outcome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!