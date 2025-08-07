EU condemns Russian occupation of Georgia on 17th anniversary of five-day war

On the 17th anniversary of Russia’s five-day war against Georgia, the European Union has condemned the ongoing military occupation of Georgian territory and reiterated its support for Tbilisi.

Source: a statement by the spokesperson for the European Commission, published by the European External Action Service (EEAS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Georgia.

Quote: "We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s ongoing military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of international law as well as Russia's obligations under the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008."

More details: The Commission spokesperson also highlighted the suffering of civilians living under Russian occupation and pointed to the EU’s ongoing peace efforts in the region.

Quote: "The European Union reaffirms its steadfast support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders and remains committed to ongoing stabilisation and conflict resolution efforts in the region."

Background: Russia invaded Georgia on 7 August 2008. On 26 August of the same year, Moscow recognised the so-called "independence" of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the latter being part of Georgia’s Tskhinvali region.

