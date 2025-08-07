Zelenskyy stresses Europe's role in peace talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for talks with Russia to end its full-scale aggression, emphasising that the involvement of Europe and the United States in such negotiations is essential.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy summarised his discussions with Ukraine’s European and US partners, stating that they are all in agreement: "It is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire and real diplomacy that can guarantee peace."

He also emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine is "a war in Europe and against Europe".

"All the decisions that will be made to end this war and ensure security genuinely concern the whole of Europe, not just any one party. That is why Europe’s voice must influence the processes," the president added.

Zelenskyy also said Kyiv is coordinating with European leaders "on our talks and meetings to align all positions, and also on the work each of us is doing with other leaders to defend Europe’s positions".

"We are planning some meetings on the continent," he announced.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that potential formats for high-level meetings were discussed during yesterday’s phone call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

Meanwhile, an official in the Trump administration has said Trump will only meet Putin if Putin also meets with Zelenskyy.

