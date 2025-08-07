All Sections
Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 August 2025, 21:25
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 August, injuring a 63-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 15:00 on 7 August, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk.

At around 16:15, FPV drone strikes on the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in the Bohodukhiv district damaged a lyceum building and a car."

Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor’s Offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes.

