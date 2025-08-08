Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones on the night of 7-8 August, causing fires, damage and injuring people.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast with drones.

The Bucha district came under attack."

Fire Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two women aged 56 and 80 and a 16-year-old girl had been injured in the attack.

Quote: "Fires broke out in the residential area due to the enemy attack. Houses were damaged. All the services are working at the scene."

