All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo

Olha Hlushchenko, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 8 August 2025, 02:34
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
Fire. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones on the night of 7-8 August, causing fires, damage and injuring people.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast with drones.

Advertisement:

The Bucha district came under attack."

 
Fire
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two women aged 56 and 80 and a 16-year-old girl had been injured in the attack.

Quote: "Fires broke out in the residential area due to the enemy attack. Houses were damaged. All the services are working at the scene."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Polish news outlet publishes Trump's proposal to Putin to end war
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Shops and warehouses in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Over 1,000 hectares of farmland demined in Kyiv Oblast in 2025 so far
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 108 drones, 26 UAVs hit targets
07:42
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
06:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones overnight: man injured, extensive damage recorded
02:34
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
01:44
White House prepares trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin
23:34
Trump denies claims that Putin must first meet with Zelenskyy before meeting with him
22:42
Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers
22:13
Trump's envoy Witkoff holds meeting with Ukrainian and European officials – Suspilne
21:25
Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:55
Zelenskyy stresses Europe's role in peace talks with Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: