49-year-old man triggers Russian landmine while mowing grass in Kharkiv Oblast

A 49-year-old local resident has been injured in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, after triggering what is believed to be an anti-personnel landmine while mowing grass.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The man sustained facial injuries and was taken to a medical facility.

Experts believe the explosion was caused by a Soviet-era Lepestok ("Petal") pressure-activated anti-personnel mine, designed to maim the lower leg. The device is considered particularly dangerous, as it requires only minimal pressure – just a few kilograms – to detonate. Its green or olive colour makes it hard to detect.

Bomb disposal experts destroy such explosives on-site rather than removing them. The emergency service has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid potentially mined areas.

