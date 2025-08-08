Ukrainians deported by Russia to Georgia provided with food and medicine

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia has reported that measures have been taken to provide food, essential items and medicine to Ukrainian citizens stranded in the buffer zone at the Georgian border.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Andrii Bilyk, First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia

Details: Bilyk said that the situation involving Ukrainian citizens who have been deliberately and unlawfully deported by Russia to Georgia remains under the control of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia and other state agencies of Ukraine.

He stressed that the embassy has "taken measures to provide Ukrainian citizens with food, essential items and medicine".

"The Russian side, through its unlawful actions in violation of international law, is exerting pressure on Ukraine by exploiting the human factor," Bilyk said.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian citizens to transit through Georgian territory as part of evacuation efforts.

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the foreign ministries of transit countries, is working on evacuation routes and coordinating the technical aspects of bringing Ukrainian citizens to their homeland. The embassy continues to keep the situation under control."

Background:

On 6 August, it was reported that since the second half of June, Russia has significantly intensified the deportation of Ukrainian citizens across the border with Georgia, causing a humanitarian crisis in the buffer zone of the Dariali border crossing point, with some Ukrainians declaring a hunger strike.

Human rights groups and the media occasionally report on the plight of deported Ukrainian citizens stranded at the border between Russia and Georgia.

At the end of June, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented that it was aware of the problem of these Ukrainian citizens and was working to bring them back.

