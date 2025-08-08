Zelenskyy: Latvia ready to join NATO initiative to arm Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs to discuss efforts toward peace, continued support for Ukraine and deeper Euro-Atlantic integration.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) on Friday 8 August
Details: Zelenskyy said he had briefed Rinkēvičs on Ukraine’s diplomatic engagements and outlined the next necessary steps.
"Ukraine and all other European countries need a reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we share the same understanding: this can be achieved through US support and European unity. We agreed to coordinate our efforts," Zelenskyy tweeted.
The two leaders also discussed NATO’s new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to provide military support to Ukraine. Latvia has confirmed its readiness to join the effort.
"I also informed [Zelenskyy] about Latvia’s support for the new NATO initiative for arming Ukraine (PURL). I also reaffirmed Latvia’s support for the speedy EU accession process of Ukraine," Rinkēvičs wrote on X.
Ukraine’s path to EU membership was also on the agenda.
"Ukraine has done everything required. It will be fair and just to open the first negotiating cluster for us and Moldova simultaneously. Latvia firmly supports Ukraine’s membership in both the EU and NATO. We greatly value this position," Zelenskyy added.
Background:
- The US and NATO have launched the PURL mechanism, which enables allies to finance US-made weapons for Ukraine.
- On 4 August, the Netherlands announced that it will provide Ukraine with a US$500 million aid package that includes components and missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
- Sweden, Norway and Denmark are jointly contributing another US$500 million to the initiative.
- The first deliveries of weapons and ammunition under PURL are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
