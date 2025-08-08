All Sections
Zelenskyy: Latvia ready to join NATO initiative to arm Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 8 August 2025, 17:24
Zelenskyy: Latvia ready to join NATO initiative to arm Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs to discuss efforts toward peace, continued support for Ukraine and deeper Euro-Atlantic integration.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) on Friday 8 August

Details: Zelenskyy said he had briefed Rinkēvičs on Ukraine’s diplomatic engagements and outlined the next necessary steps.

"Ukraine and all other European countries need a reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we share the same understanding: this can be achieved through US support and European unity. We agreed to coordinate our efforts," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed NATO’s new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to provide military support to Ukraine. Latvia has confirmed its readiness to join the effort.

"I also informed [Zelenskyy] about Latvia’s support for the new NATO initiative for arming Ukraine (PURL). I also reaffirmed Latvia’s support for the speedy EU accession process of Ukraine," Rinkēvičs wrote on X.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership was also on the agenda.  

"Ukraine has done everything required. It will be fair and just to open the first negotiating cluster for us and Moldova simultaneously. Latvia firmly supports Ukraine’s membership in both the EU and NATO. We greatly value this position," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

