Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 8 August 2025, 17:47

Firefighters extinguishing a fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia launched five Shahed attack drones on an oil depot belonging to the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 August 2025, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda sources in Ukrainian law enforcement  

Details: The fire was quickly contained, but four SOCAR employees were seriously injured and received emergency medical care. Damage assessments and urgent repairs are ongoing.

"Official investigation data has not yet been released, but the locations of strikes by five guided drones clearly indicate that the oil depot was the primary target of the attack," the law enforcement officers said.

This is the second deliberate strike in recent weeks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine linked to Azerbaijan. 

Earlier, a gas distribution station near Orlivka, close to the Romanian border, was also hit. The station is a key part of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas is planned to flow to Ukraine.

Given repeated mentions of Azerbaijani assets as "legitimate targets" in pro-Russian media, the law enforcement sources stressed a high risk of further attacks on SOCAR facilities.

Background:

  • On 28 July 2025, Ukraine received its first import of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan corridor.
  • On 8 August, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to meet in Washington, D.C., to sign a peace agreement.

