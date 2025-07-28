Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route

Ukraine has received its first imported shipment of Azerbaijani gas through the Trans-Balkan Corridor.

Source: Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of the Naftogaz Group, Ukraine’s largest state-owned gas company

Details: This development was made possible thanks to an agreement signed with SOCAR Energy Ukraine. The initial deliveries are being carried out via a test route through Bulgaria and Romania to the Ukrainian border.

Although the volume of gas is currently small, this marks a significant strategic achievement for the country.

"This is a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine’s energy security," Koretskyi noted.

He also thanked his counterparts in Azerbaijan for their trust.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could face a gas shortage due to large-scale Russian attacks on its gas infrastructure.

