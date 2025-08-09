All Sections
Two people injured in Russian drone strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 02:30
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast with drones on the night of 8-9 August, injuring two civilians and damaging a high-rise building.

Source: Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva

Details: Minaieva said that one of the outlying districts of Chuhuiv had been hit.

Quote: "Two people have been injured and a high-rise building damaged as a result of the drone attack. All the appropriate services are working at the scene."

