Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 07:37
Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 9 August, injuring three people, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing fires.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were injured, a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: Lysak said the strike had caused fires and damaged an industrial facility, a disused building and several cars.

Фото: ДСНС
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Фото: ДСНС
Firefighter extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Фото: ДСНС
Firefighters working at the scene of a strike.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: At 05:49, Ukraine's Air Forces warned of a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro. Correspondents from public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the city a few minutes later.

