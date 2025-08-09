Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 9 August, injuring three people, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing fires.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were injured, a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said the strike had caused fires and damaged an industrial facility, a disused building and several cars.

Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters working at the scene of a strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: At 05:49, Ukraine's Air Forces warned of a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro. Correspondents from public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the city a few minutes later.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!