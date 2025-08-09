All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Aftermath of the Russian FPV drone strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Two people have been killed in a Russian FPV drone attack on a car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: A Russian FPV drone hit a car travelling through the Bilenke hromada. The car caught fire after the strike. Two people inside were killed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 9 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro, injuring three people, damaging civilian infrastructure facilities and causing fires.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
Senior officials from US, Ukraine and EU to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit – Axios
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian forces strike Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people may be under rubble
Russians kill woman in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Zmii-500 ground drone of Khartiia Brigade rescues wounded soldier, covering distance of 34 km – video
12:56
UK Defence Intelligence reports Russia likely captured up to 550 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in July
12:31
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
12:11
Fires regularly break out at bottom of Kakhovka Reservoir – video
11:19
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child
10:47
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
10:18
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
10:10
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: