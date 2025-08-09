Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Aftermath of the Russian FPV drone strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Two people have been killed in a Russian FPV drone attack on a car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A Russian FPV drone hit a car travelling through the Bilenke hromada. The car caught fire after the strike. Two people inside were killed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: On the morning of 9 August, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro, injuring three people, damaging civilian infrastructure facilities and causing fires.

