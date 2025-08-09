All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Defence Intelligence says Russia likely captured up to 550 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July

Ulyana Krychkovska, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 12:56
UK Defence Intelligence says Russia likely captured up to 550 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July
Pokrovsk on the map. Screenshot: Deep State

Russian troops most likely seized 500-550 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 9 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the intelligence report, Russia captured a similar amount of territory in June. The main fighting took place in Donetsk Oblast, northeast and southwest of Pokrovsk, where the Russians are attempting to surround the city and put pressure on other logistics routes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "RGF (Russian Ground Forces) seized a similar amount of Ukrainian territory in June 2025, following month on month increases from March 2025. The RGF continued to make tactical advances in Donetsk Oblast, primarily to the north-east and south-west of Pokrovsk."

Details: Russian troops have not made any observable gains in Sumy Oblast over the past two weeks. Constant losses and Ukrainian counterattacks have likely thwarted Russia's plans to create a buffer zone there, UK intelligence said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRusso-Ukrainian wardefence intelligenceRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war
Trump's envoy Witkoff may have misunderstood Putin's demands regarding ceasefire in Ukraine – Bild
Ukraine's Defence Ministry introduces new spokesperson
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Tatarstan, flying 1,300 km – video
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
All News
UK
UK confirms national security advisers will meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Zelenskyy speaks with Starmer
UK intelligence assesses Russia's losses since full-scale invasion of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:10
Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again
16:57
Russian drone attacks store in Kharkiv, injuring 6, including 17-year-old girl
15:50
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war
15:48
Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games
15:06
UK confirms national security advisers will meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit
14:50
Trump's envoy Witkoff may have misunderstood Putin's demands regarding ceasefire in Ukraine – Bild
14:31
Ukraine's Defence Ministry introduces new spokesperson
14:22
Sanctions against Rosatom were imposed for occupation of Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants, Ukraine's Energy Ministry says
14:06
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM Starmer
13:23
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Tatarstan, flying 1,300 km – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: