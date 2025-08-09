UK Defence Intelligence says Russia likely captured up to 550 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July

Russian troops most likely seized 500-550 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July.

Details: According to the intelligence report, Russia captured a similar amount of territory in June. The main fighting took place in Donetsk Oblast, northeast and southwest of Pokrovsk, where the Russians are attempting to surround the city and put pressure on other logistics routes.

Quote: "RGF (Russian Ground Forces) seized a similar amount of Ukrainian territory in June 2025, following month on month increases from March 2025. The RGF continued to make tactical advances in Donetsk Oblast, primarily to the north-east and south-west of Pokrovsk."

Details: Russian troops have not made any observable gains in Sumy Oblast over the past two weeks. Constant losses and Ukrainian counterattacks have likely thwarted Russia's plans to create a buffer zone there, UK intelligence said.

