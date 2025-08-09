All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Tatarstan, flying 1,300 km – video

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 13:23
Screenshot

Long-range drones sent by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked a logistics hub in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan on the morning of 9 August, hitting a warehouse where ready-to-use Shahed kamikaze drones and foreign-made Shahed components were stored.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: An SSU video shows a drone hitting the hub building in the town of Kzyl-Yul, causing a fire to break out. The distance from the launch site to the target was about 1,300 km.

The SSU emphasised that it continues to specifically destroy Russian military facilities deep in the rear and that Shahed storage facilities are legitimate targets.

Quote: "The Shahed storage facilities that the enemy uses to terrorise Ukraine every night are a legitimate military target. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine."

State Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
State Security Service of Ukraine
