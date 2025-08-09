Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM Starmer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on ensuring peace in Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer on Saturday 9 August.
"I am grateful for the support. We share the same view on the need for a truly lasting peace for Ukraine and on the danger of Russia’s plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible," he said.
Zelenskyy said clear steps are needed now, as well as maximum coordination with partners.
"We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war. We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and to ensure that the decisions can work. We agreed on further contacts," he added.
Background:
- Amid news of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August, as well as media claims that Washington and Moscow want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that would lock in Russia's occupation of part of the territories seized during its full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy said that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already there in the Constitution of Ukraine".
- US, Ukrainian and European officials are reportedly planning to meet in the UK to coordinate their positions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit.
