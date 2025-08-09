All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM Starmer

Ulyana Krychkovska, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 14:06
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on ensuring peace in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer on Saturday 9 August.

"I am grateful for the support. We share the same view on the need for a truly lasting peace for Ukraine and on the danger of Russia’s plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible," he said.

Zelenskyy said clear steps are needed now, as well as maximum coordination with partners.

"We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war. We are actively working for constructive diplomacy and to ensure that the decisions can work. We agreed on further contacts," he added.

Background:

