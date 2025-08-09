All Sections
UK confirms national security advisers will meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 15:06
UK confirms national security advisers will meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Photo: UK government

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine and European countries will meet in the UK to discuss ways to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing a UK government statement released following a conversation between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The UK government stated that Starmer and Zelenskyy had "looked ahead to the meeting of National Security Advisers from Europe, Ukraine and the United States taking place today".

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a working visit to the UK, will host the meeting.

The UK prime minister and the Ukrainian president agreed that the meeting would be "a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace".

Background: On 9 August, Zelenskyy spoke with Starmer about ensuring peace in Ukraine.

