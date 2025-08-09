All Sections
Russian drone attacks store in Kharkiv, injuring 6, including 17-year-old girl

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 August 2025, 16:57
Russian drone attacks store in Kharkiv, injuring 6, including 17-year-old girl
Consequences of a drone hitting a shop in Kharkiv, photo by the State Emergency Service

A Russian UAV has hit the roof of a furniture store in the Kyivskyi district, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six people, including a 17-year-old girl.

Source: Oleh Syniehibov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "An enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. We know about five injured at the moment. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and medical workers are working at the scene."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that a 17-year-old girl was among the casualties. Four injured women were taken to hospital.

At the same time, Ihor Terekhov reported that six people were injured.

At 17:21, Syniehubov reported that five people injured in the Russian attack had been taken to hospital. All of them are in a moderate condition.

