Russians injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Aftermath of the Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 9 August. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 9 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, Nikopol and the Myrove, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas in the Nikopol district were hit by enemy strikes. The aggressor directed FPV drones and launched artillery strikes there. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were injured. They have been taken to hospital."

Details: In addition, the fire destroyed two houses and three farm buildings. Another six houses and two farm buildings in the area were damaged. A power line was also hit.

The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district with UAVs and missiles. Several fires broke out. A five-storey building and a car were damaged.

