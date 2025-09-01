Special operations forces destroy Russian radar station at air base in Crimea

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces personnel have destroyed a radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Details: Special Operations Forces units conducted a series of special actions in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 August.

A radar station for an S-300 system was destroyed at an airbase in the city of Saky as a result of this operation.

