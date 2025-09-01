All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Special operations forces destroy Russian radar station at air base in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 September 2025, 09:26
Special operations forces destroy Russian radar station at air base in Crimea
Radar station. Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces personnel have destroyed a radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service 

Details: Special Operations Forces units conducted a series of special actions in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 August.

Advertisement:

A radar station for an S-300 system was destroyed at an airbase in the city of Saky as a result of this operation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations ForceswarCrimea
Advertisement:
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention
Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubii murder detained
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian forces strike Russia's Kuibyshevsky oil refinery, causing fire
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
Ukraine's special forces wipe out Russian logistics facilities in occupied Crimea – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Ukrainian net gun Ptashka shown in battle destroying Russian drone – video
13:40
Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels
13:10
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
13:00
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
12:55
Foxhole is your second home: what infantrymen feel before going into combat and how they endure 99 days on the front line
12:51
Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
12:44
Russia's largest tank manufacturer uses hundreds of units of foreign equipment – Ukrainian intelligence
12:43
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
12:29
EU sanctions: China's bank key to Kremlin halts settlements with Russia
12:16
Zelenskyy to join European leaders' meeting in Paris, says AFP
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: