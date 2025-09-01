Ukraine's intelligence hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and tugboat in occupied Crimea – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) fighters have hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a tugboat in occupied Crimea.

Source: DIU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reports that the special operation took place on 30 August.

The estimated value of the disabled helicopters is between US$20 and US$30 million, DIU notes.

Quote: "A grim end also befell the tugboat Buk-2190 in Sevastopol Bay – during an air attack against Russian forces on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence personnel guided a warhead into the vessel.

The demilitarisation of temporarily occupied Crimea continues!"

