All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 1 September 2025, 12:51
Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
The village of Komyshuvakha on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: It is also reported that the Russians have advanced near the village of Maliivka in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and near the village of Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:
 
The villages of Komyshuvakha and Maliivka on the map.
Screenshot: DeepState map
 
The village of Novoukrainka on the map
Screenshot: DeepState map

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastoccupationRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention
Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubii murder detained
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
Azov fighters record Russian troops shooting civilian in Donetsk Oblast – video
Russia kills 2 and injures 13 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Ukrainian net gun Ptashka shown in battle destroying Russian drone – video
13:40
Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels
13:10
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
13:00
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
12:55
Foxhole is your second home: what infantrymen feel before going into combat and how they endure 99 days on the front line
12:51
Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
12:44
Russia's largest tank manufacturer uses hundreds of units of foreign equipment – Ukrainian intelligence
12:43
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
12:29
EU sanctions: China's bank key to Kremlin halts settlements with Russia
12:16
Zelenskyy to join European leaders' meeting in Paris, says AFP
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: