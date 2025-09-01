Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState

The village of Komyshuvakha on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: It is also reported that the Russians have advanced near the village of Maliivka in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and near the village of Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

The villages of Komyshuvakha and Maliivka on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

The village of Novoukrainka on the map Screenshot: DeepState map

