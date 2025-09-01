Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
Monday, 1 September 2025, 12:51
Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Details: It is also reported that the Russians have advanced near the village of Maliivka in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and near the village of Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.
