Indian PM meets Putin and urges him to stop war and look for peaceful settlement

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 15:13
Indian PM meets Putin and urges him to stop war and look for peaceful settlement
Modi and Putin. Photo: India’s Ministry of External Affairs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. Modi has urged Putin to galvanise efforts to end the war in Ukraine and to secure a lasting peace.

Source: India’s Ministry of External Affairs

Quote: "Prime Minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict [war – ed.] in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement."

Details: Putin and Modi had also discussed bilateral cooperation between Russia and India in the economic, financial and energy sectors, the foreign ministry said.

They reportedly "expressed satisfaction" with the steady growth of bilateral ties and "reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries".

Modi also told Putin that he looks forward to meeting him in India later this year at the 23rd Annual Summit.

IndiaRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaPutin
