Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, has reported that one of its service vehicles was struck by a Russian drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 29 August during emergency repair works in a frontline area.

Source: DTEK's press service

Details: The vehicle and all the equipment on board were totally destroyed.

"Our colleagues managed to escape, and no one was injured. Despite the daily danger, power engineers continue to bring light in wartime," DTEK said.

Previously: On the morning of 6 August, a DTEK crew was attacked by Russian first-person view (FPV) drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused power equipment to catch fire, but no workers were injured.

