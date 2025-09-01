All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 September 2025, 17:22
Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO
Heorhii Tykhyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on remarks made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, saying that Putin is gradually losing his lying skills.

Source: Tykhyi on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Sure, 'the insidious West' provoked 'poor Russia' to attack its neighbour and commit hundreds of thousands of war crimes.

Advertisement:

Putin is gradually losing his ample lying skills – his repetitive whoppers are getting increasingly dull. The only remedy for such lies is pressure on Moscow."

Previously: At the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Putin once again claimed that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September
New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
20:03
Ukrainian JET Company unveils new bomber drone featuring eight payload pods – photos
19:32
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
19:07
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
18:53
Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
18:37
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
18:17
Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
17:26
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
17:22
Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO
17:18
Serbia has a chance for success: what could bring an end to Vučić’s authoritarian rule
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: