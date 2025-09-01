Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on remarks made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, saying that Putin is gradually losing his lying skills.

Source: Tykhyi on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Sure, 'the insidious West' provoked 'poor Russia' to attack its neighbour and commit hundreds of thousands of war crimes.

Putin is gradually losing his ample lying skills – his repetitive whoppers are getting increasingly dull. The only remedy for such lies is pressure on Moscow."

Previously: At the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Putin once again claimed that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

On 18 August, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with European leaders in the United States that it would become clear within a couple of weeks whether a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached.

On 21 August, Trump said he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

On 25 August, Trump said there would be "very big consequences" for Russia and that he would "step in very strongly" if no agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine is reached within the next two weeks.

Axios has reported that Trump is contemplating putting his efforts to end the war in Ukraine aside for the time being, while his aides blame Europe for Ukraine's unwillingness to make greater concessions for a peace deal.

