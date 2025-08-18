Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said during a meeting with European leaders in the United States that within a couple of weeks, it will become clear whether a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine can be reached.

Source: broadcast of the meeting between European leaders, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "I've always had a great relationship with President Putin, and I think he wants to find an answer too. In a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue. We'll do our best to get it ended. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

I believe you have two willing parties that want to make a deal, and we'll go over and we'll see if it can be done. It’s possible it might not be able to be done. On the other hand, it's possible it will, and we'll save thousands and thousands of lives a week. Or at least we have to give it our best."

Details: Trump added that he plans to call Putin after the meeting.

He said he is determined to organise talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible.

Trump also said he plans to discuss the issue of territorial exchange during his meeting with the European leaders and Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, the European leaders emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. They said they are working on an equivalent of NATO’s Article 5, under which an attack on one country is considered an attack on the Alliance.

The leaders said they began working on an equivalent for Ukraine several months ago to protect it from a renewed Russian invasion.

In addition, the European leaders do not share Trump’s position regarding a ceasefire. During the press conference in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, Trump said that he no longer considers a ceasefire a necessary step in future negotiations with Russia.

The Europeans believe a ceasefire is essential for Ukraine.

Background:

Trump commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

In response to questions from journalists at the White House, Zelenskyy said that elections in Ukraine will only be possible when there is complete peace and security guarantees are in place.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!