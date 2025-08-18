All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 22:42
Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine
Stock photo: getty images

US President Donald Trump has said during a meeting with European leaders in the United States that within a couple of weeks, it will become clear whether a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine can be reached.

Source: broadcast of the meeting between European leaders, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "I've always had a great relationship with President Putin, and I think he wants to find an answer too. In a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue. We'll do our best to get it ended. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.] 

Advertisement:

I believe you have two willing parties that want to make a deal, and we'll go over and we'll see if it can be done. It’s possible it might not be able to be done. On the other hand, it's possible it will, and we'll save thousands and thousands of lives a week. Or at least we have to give it our best."

Details: Trump added that he plans to call Putin after the meeting.

He said he is determined to organise talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible.

Trump also said he plans to discuss the issue of territorial exchange during his meeting with the European leaders and Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, the European leaders emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. They said they are working on an equivalent of NATO’s Article 5, under which an attack on one country is considered an attack on the Alliance.

The leaders said they began working on an equivalent for Ukraine several months ago to protect it from a renewed Russian invasion.

In addition, the European leaders do not share Trump’s position regarding a ceasefire. During the press conference in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, Trump said that he no longer considers a ceasefire a necessary step in future negotiations with Russia.

The Europeans believe a ceasefire is essential for Ukraine.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warPutinZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
All News
Trump
Map of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Zelenskyy and Trump agree they had "very good" conversation
22:50
Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible
22:42
Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: