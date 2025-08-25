Trump says he'll "step in very strongly" and warns of "consequences" for Russia if no peace deal is reached in two weeks

US President Donald Trump has said there will be "very big consequences" for Russia and that he will "step in very strongly" if no agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine is reached within the next two weeks.

Source: CNN, citing Trump speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday 25 August

Quote from Trump: "There could be very big consequences [for Russia], but we’ll see what happens. There might be very big consequences, because this is something that has to end."

Details: The US leader said he will monitor the situation for a week or two and then "step in very strongly". "And we’ll either have a deal or we won’t," Trump said.

Background:

Media reports indicate that Trump plans to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to arrange a meeting between their leaders, effectively distancing himself for now from negotiations to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US president lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying that this took away Kyiv’s chance of winning the war.

On 21 August, Trump already claimed that he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

