All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he'll "step in very strongly" and warns of "consequences" for Russia if no peace deal is reached in two weeks

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 August 2025, 21:15
Trump says he'll step in very strongly and warns of consequences for Russia if no peace deal is reached in two weeks
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said there will be "very big consequences" for Russia and that he will "step in very strongly" if no agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine is reached within the next two weeks.

Source: CNN, citing Trump speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday 25 August

Quote from Trump: "There could be very big consequences [for Russia], but we’ll see what happens. There might be very big consequences, because this is something that has to end."

Advertisement:

Details: The US leader said he will monitor the situation for a week or two and then "step in very strongly". "And we’ll either have a deal or we won’t," Trump said.

Background:

  • Media reports indicate that Trump plans to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to arrange a meeting between their leaders, effectively distancing himself for now from negotiations to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The US president lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying that this took away Kyiv’s chance of winning the war.
  • On 21 August, Trump already claimed that he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Trump
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: