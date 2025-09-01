Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that the main final document of the Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin does not contain a single reference to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement

Quote: "It is surprising that the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II was not reflected in such an important, fundamental document, while it mentions a number of other wars, terrorist attacks and events in the world."

Advertisement:

Details: The foreign ministry is convinced that without a just end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, it is impossible to speak of sustainable global development, international peace and security, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, or stable and equal development of trade relations between world regions.

Quote: "The absence of any mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in the SCO summit declaration indicates the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts.

The Kremlin has suffered another defeat in its efforts to present the world as divided in its assessments of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and to impose the notion that states outside Europe and North America have a favourable view of Russia on the causes, consequences and ways to end its war against Ukraine."

Details: The statement added, "It is obvious that Moscow has failed to bring the positions of the participating states on this issue to a common denominator that would suit the Russian Federation".

Ukraine also said that, given China’s significant geopolitical role, it would welcome Beijing's more active role in promoting peace in Ukraine based on respect for the UN Charter.

Background:

At the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin once again claimed that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on remarks made by Putin at the SCO summit, saying that Putin is gradually losing his lying skills.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!