All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 September 2025, 18:53
Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
The Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that the main final document of the Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin does not contain a single reference to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement 

Quote: "It is surprising that the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II was not reflected in such an important, fundamental document, while it mentions a number of other wars, terrorist attacks and events in the world."

Advertisement:

Details: The foreign ministry is convinced that without a just end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, it is impossible to speak of sustainable global development, international peace and security, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, or stable and equal development of trade relations between world regions.

Quote: "The absence of any mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in the SCO summit declaration indicates the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts.

The Kremlin has suffered another defeat in its efforts to present the world as divided in its assessments of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and to impose the notion that states outside Europe and North America have a favourable view of Russia on the causes, consequences and ways to end its war against Ukraine."

Details: The statement added, "It is obvious that Moscow has failed to bring the positions of the participating states on this issue to a common denominator that would suit the Russian Federation".

Ukraine also said that, given China’s significant geopolitical role, it would welcome Beijing's more active role in promoting peace in Ukraine based on respect for the UN Charter.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warForeign Affairs MinistryChina
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September
New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September
Pace of Russian occupation slowed by almost 20% in August – DeepState
Zelenskyy orders purchase of more air defence systems to protect energy sector
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
20:03
Ukrainian JET Company unveils new bomber drone featuring eight payload pods – photos
19:32
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
19:07
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
18:53
Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
18:37
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
18:17
Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
17:26
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
17:22
Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO
17:18
Serbia has a chance for success: what could bring an end to Vučić’s authoritarian rule
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: