Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video

Assault groups from the 425th Skelia (Rock) Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlement of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff posted a video of the flag being raised over the settlement.

According to the video’s voiceover, it took two weeks to liberate the settlement: assault groups moved street by street, entered under cover of night, engaged Russian forces and carried out coordinated assaults along with a mop-up operation.

The Ukrainian flag was raised in the centre of the settlement on 31 August.

Quote from the video’s caption: "The Ukrainian flag being raised in the settlement of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast."

Background: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the rate at which the Russians are occupying Ukrainian territory fell by 18% in August. Russia seized 464 sq km last month, bringing the total occupied area to 19% of Ukraine’s territory. DeepState noted that this is equal to the percentage Russia held on 3 October 2022, shortly before Ukrainian defence forces launched a counteroffensive on Dudchany in Kherson Oblast.

