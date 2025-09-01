No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that there are no agreements between Moscow and Washington regarding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Putin.

Source: Ushakov in a comment to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ushakov recalled that the idea of raising the level of delegations in Ukraine-Russia negotiations had been discussed during conversations between Trump and Putin and at the Alaska summit.

Advertisement:

"But the Americans told us they would also think this matter over among themselves and then come back with some concrete proposals," Ushakov said.

He added that media reports about a possible meeting of the three leaders "are not exactly what we agreed upon".

Quote: "Now they’re talking about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. But specifically this – as far as I know – there was no agreement between Putin and Trump on it."

Background:

Last week, Trump said that a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelenskyy will take place, but he cast doubt on a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting happening anytime soon.

The leaders’ meeting was the main topic of discussions between the US, Europe and Ukraine after the Alaska summit, but the Kremlin is doing everything it can to prevent it from taking place.

Axios reported that Trump is seriously considering putting his diplomatic efforts regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war on hold "until one or both parties begin to show more flexibility".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!