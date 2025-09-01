All Sections
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 September 2025, 19:32
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that there are no agreements between Moscow and Washington regarding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Putin.

Source: Ushakov in a comment to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Ushakov recalled that the idea of raising the level of delegations in Ukraine-Russia negotiations had been discussed during conversations between Trump and Putin and at the Alaska summit. 

"But the Americans told us they would also think this matter over among themselves and then come back with some concrete proposals," Ushakov said.

He added that media reports about a possible meeting of the three leaders "are not exactly what we agreed upon".

Quote: "Now they’re talking about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. But specifically this – as far as I know – there was no agreement between Putin and Trump on it."

Background: 

