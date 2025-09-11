Over 200 clashes on battlefield over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 205 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest number on the Pokrovsk front, where 57 Russian attacks took place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, seven combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 15 airstrikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and fired 204 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 16 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne and Odradne.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Kupiansk and Borivska Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 27 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka and Dronivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Bila Hora and Maiske and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka and towards Berestky and Sofiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 57 Russian attacks near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Kotlyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 31 Russian assaults near the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Tolstoi, Piddubne and Novoivanivka and towards Ivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted one attack near the village of Bila Hora.

On the Orikhiv front, two Russian attacks towards the settlements of Plavni and Stepnohirsk were repelled.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks towards the settlements of Antonivka and Sadove.

Ukraine's Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, one artillery system and an area where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!